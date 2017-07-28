MCFD investigating cause of garage fire in northeast Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Madison County fire officials are investigating a late-evening fire in northeast Madison County, Friday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., the Madison County Fire Department arrived on Buttonwood Drive where they found a garage engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Eric Turner said firefighters entered through the garage door and got it extinguished quickly. Chief Turner confirms the fire damaged the garage area only with just smoke entering the home. Luckily, no one was home at the time.

“Found fire in the garage made access, found a car inside the garage on fire along with the garage, made a quick knock down and got the fire under control, we had no injuries here on the scene,” said Chief Turner.

Investigators are searching for an official cause. Right now it is still under investigation.