McKenzie Middle, High School baseball teams to host fundraiser

MCKENZIE, Tenn. –Enjoy a classic movie to help out a great cause.

McKenzie Middle and High School baseball players will host a movie night on Saturday, July 29.

That’ll take place at McKenzie City Park.

Gates open at 7:30 and the movie “The Sandlot” starts at 8:00 p.m.

The fundraiser is to assist in the renovation of the high school baseball field.