Mugshots : Madison County : 7/27/17 – 7/28/17

1/8 Ali Alabid Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/8 Ashley Emanuel Aggravated domestic assault

3/8 Brannita Harden Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/8 Cody Fazio Theft over $1,000



5/8 Jimmy Osborne Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/8 Markel Macon Simple domestic assault

7/8 Roger Dodd Public intoxication

8/8 Willie Smith Violation of community corrections















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/28/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.