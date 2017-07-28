Shoppers hit stores early for Tax Free Weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shoppers are getting an early start to Tax Free Weekend trying to beat the crowds.

“My grandson is getting ready to start school, and I’m trying to save a dollar,” customer Earline Morrow said. “Every little bit helps.”

“I don’t know exactly what they need for supplies, but I’m going to look at the list,” customer Mattie Flagg said.

“Early this morning, I wanted to beat the crowds and get out and get my kids some supplies,” Melanie Miles said. “And make sure they had everything they needed to get started.”

Shoppers took to the aisles to take full advantage of the deals Friday for Tax Free Weekend.

“I’m finding American Standard pencils, composition books and backpacks,” Miles said. “All of their school supplies.”

“I’m out shopping for my great-grand kids, and I’m getting their school uniforms,” Flagg said.

School and art supplies, clothing and shoes $100 or less, and computers $1,500 or less are all tax free until Sunday night.

“I like to beat the crowd,” Flagg said. “Get it done before it gets too crowded.”

Beating the crowds before it gets busy seemed to be Friday’s theme.

“Very busy weekend,” Miles said. “And that’s why I’m out at five in the morning trying to beat the crowd.”

“This is the best time to shop before everybody gets out here and get the best deals,” Morrow said.

“Humongous crowds, especially if you wait until the afternoons. They get large. I guess people get off work, and they start shopping for their children,” Flagg said.

Tax Free Weekend runs until Sunday night.