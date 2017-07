Summer Fest in Paris to benefit local shelter

PARIS, Tenn. –Enjoy a fun day and help a local organization, all at the same time.

Head to the Henry County Fairgrounds Saturday, July 29, for Summer Fest in Paris.

That’ll run from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Attendees can participate in a silent auction, arts and crafts, and games.

Proceeds benefit Luke’s Inn Shelter.

For more information, call (731) 407-9075.