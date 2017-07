Unique yoga class coming to Jackson park

JACKSON, Tenn.–Enjoy a laugh with fellow athletes while getting stronger.

Saturday, July 29, Saving the Animals Together, or STAT, will host laughter yoga.

That’ll run from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Liberty Park in Jackson.

Studies say laughter yoga provides the same physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter.

It’s free, but donations are encouraged.