UTM Skyhawks prepare for 2017 season

MARTIN, Tenn. — The college guys are ready for some football, the UTM skyhawks were able to hit the field for practice Friday morning.

UTM head coach Jason Simpson says his plan is simple.Work with the talent you have, and try to win as many games as possible. The skyhawks finished 7-5 last season which was second in the conference.

In a preseason media poll, UTM was picked to come in second in the Ohio Valley Conference behind Jacksonville State.

Quarterback Troy Cook will lead the offense, after being named preseason All-Ohio Valley.

“Having a 5th year quarterback, we expect for him to play at a high level,” UTM Head Football Coach Jason Simpson said. “So there should be some things that, he can really start concentrating on his leadership. Really pushing his team in a positive direction because of the experience that he’s had up to this point. Make sure the we keep our edge, and understand just like we were picked 5th last year doesn’t mean anything. You have to go play and you have to perform. Even if you’re picked in the top of the league, same deal.”

The skyhawks first game is nearly a month away on August 31st in Martin. Ten day later, they travel to ole miss to take on the rebels.