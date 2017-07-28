Westview football looks forward to redemption in 2017

MARTIN, Tenn. — The chargers of Westview High were camera ready Friday morning for picture day.

After a disappointing 2016 season with a 0-10 record, the Westview Chargers look for redemption this time around. Head Coach Trey Cantell says this isn’t last years team.

The new look chargers are ready to compete against some tough competition, that includes games against Milan, Convington and Bolivar.

“Still going to be one of those physical type years, however, we’re bigger, faster, stronger,” Head Coach Trey Cantell said. “We’re ready to get out there. Being 0-10 and having a schedule there was never a break. There was never a game where if something went wrong we were able to overcome it. Now we’re in a situation where you know we don’t have to be perfect, we just got to play hard and good things are going to happen.”

The teams first test is a home non-conference game vs. Dresden on Thursday, August 17th.