Young builders battle robots at UT Martin Jackson Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at the University of Tennessee at Martin Jackson Center wrapped up their week of building robots this Friday.

All week, the students have been learning how to build and program robots.

They got to battle the robots against each other Friday and show their parents everything they learned.

These students also have big plans for putting all this knowledge to use in the future.

“Probably use it to explore the depth of the ocean,” said 6th grader Nash Roberson. “Or save lives in dangerous situations.”

The next Battle Bots Camp is Sept. 30.