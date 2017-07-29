Another Mid-September Like Day for Sunday

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. Saturday

It’s been a fantastic weekend so far with highs in the middle 80s in West Tennessee! Temperatures were running more than a few degrees below where they were this time yesterday, thanks to the cold front that came through. Temperatures will remain comfortable with low humidity but if you haven’t had rain lately and need it, you may be waiting a while!



TONIGHT

Rain-free conditions will continue tonight under clear skies. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise at 6:02 a.m. Sunday morning.

Another pleasant day is forecast for us on Sunday but the dry weather will stick around into the start of next week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the the next chance for rain in the forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

