Beech Bluff Baptist Church hosts free yard sale

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn— Beech Bluff Baptist Church had a yard sale today and everything was free!

Today was their 5th annual day of blessing where they take donations and then invite the community to come and take anything they need. Everything from clothes to toys was at the sale and they even had backpacks with school supplies ready for the kids.

Leslie Baker says they do this to show the church is here for their community.

“We just want to show the love of the lord to everyone in our community and we do this by sharing with others and we benefit and get as much out of it as the other people do,” Baker said.

All of the items at the sale were donated by church members. Anything not taken will be donated to RIFA.