Goodbye Rain, Hello Cooler Weekend!
Weather Update 10:00 AM CDT
Meteorologist Brian Davis:
Our Main Computer That Records The Broadcast Is Down, But, Fear Not….I have a slideshow
of our current weather for you. It is full of sunshine and cooler temperatures!
North winds and high pressure continues to filter into the area after the passage of a strong cold front that moved through on Friday. Expect much more comfortable weather outside and a hint of fall-like weather both nights this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80’s for a change with lows ranging from 57 to 62 degrees Saturday and Sunday night.
