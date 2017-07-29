Goodbye Rain, Hello Cooler Weekend!

Weather Update 10:00 AM CDT

Meteorologist Brian Davis:

Our Main Computer That Records The Broadcast Is Down, But, Fear Not….I have a slideshow

of our current weather for you. It is full of sunshine and cooler temperatures!

North winds and high pressure continues to filter into the area after the passage of a strong cold front that moved through on Friday. Expect much more comfortable weather outside and a hint of fall-like weather both nights this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80’s for a change with lows ranging from 57 to 62 degrees Saturday and Sunday night.

