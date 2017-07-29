JMCSS discusses upcoming school year during Day 2 of retreat

JACKSON, Tenn— The Jackson/Madison County School Board met again today to talk about this school year.

“Today what we’ve really been focused on is talking about our academic goals and achievements,” Bob Alvey, Chairman of the Jackson/Madison County Board of Education, said.

They believe the way to reach these goals is to start reading to kids as soon as possible.

“I think the big thing is really trying to focus on literacy at the hospital when the baby is born,” Alvey said. “Starting to talk to parents about the need for them to read to their kids.”

But the kids weren’t the only focus. They also talked about teacher’s planning periods and how to give them enough time to get the students used to how their classroom will run.

“They are working on things that will benefit the culture of the classroom,” Mal Matthews, a 6th grade science teacher, said. “As far as planning time, as far as classroom management, giving us the opportunity to get the classroom management done early in the school year so our school year will flow smoothly.”

The teachers that were at the meeting are looking forward to this school year and what it has in store for them as well as the students.

“The beginning of the school year is always exciting because you have a new group of students and you get to learn those personalities really quick and I’m just excited about getting it started,” Matthews said.

Teachers will have an in-service day on Tuesday and the first day for students is Friday August, 4th.