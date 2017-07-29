United Way of West Tennessee hosts 2nd annual fundraiser with Kurt Warner

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans had a chance to come out and meet a future Hall of Famer and raise money for an important cause.

The United Way Chapter of West Tennessee held it’s 2nd annual fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for Prevention of Child Abuse.

Those who went met Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner and were treated to live music.

President of the chapter Scott Conger said United Way serves 14 counties in West Tennessee. “Our mission is to create sustainable social change in West Tennessee by fighting for health education and stability for everyone,” said Conger.

All money raised at the gala will go straight to the United Way Chapter, which fights for education and financial stabilization in West Tennessee.

Last year, former NFL Quarterback Peyton Manning helped launch the “Unitas” campaign.