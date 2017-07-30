Henry Co. woman dies after being struck by car

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman in Henry County is dead after being struck by vehicle on Highway 79.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 75-year old man and a 73-year old female passenger were driving in a Nissan Titan around 11:30 pm Saturday night North on Highway 79, when 43-year old Marcia Raymer was in middle of the roadway. She was has struck by the truck and died from her injuries, according to reports.

Police said the driver and passenger were not injured. No further details on why Raymer was in the middle of the road was given, or if any charges will be made.

People who knew Raymer said they’re praying for her family.

“It’s very sad, very sad to lose any life. Lord knows a life has been taken and I’m praying for her family,” said David Cavette, a friend who went to school with Raymer.

Stay with 7 Eyewitness news as this story develops.