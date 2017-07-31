Another Day Of Low Humidity And Abundant Sunshine

Weather Update 12:37 PM CDT

It will be another beautiful day for West Tennessee. Temperatures will quickly rise through the 70s and 80s this afternoon. It will be a tad more humid today than this weekend. However, compared to where we were a week ago. It won’t be bad at all. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in with an updated forecast coming up at 5:00 PM CDT on ABC! I’ll see you tomorrow morning on Good Morning West Tennessee

