Bolivar players expect to go far in the playoffs

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The pride of Hardeman County, the Bolivar Central High School Tigers were one of the first teams to hit the field at midnight last Monday.

Last season the tigers went 8-3, but with a number of returning player they hope to go deeper in the playoffs this season. For the second year, Bolivar lost in first round of playoffs.

But fourth year Head Coach Woodrow Lowe Jr. says his squad is better than they were in 2016 and they’ve put in the work to reach new heights in 2017.

“Host our own playoff game and try to go as far as we can in the playoffs,” Bolivar Head Coach Woodrow Lowe Jr. said. “We can only take it one game at a time, but at the end of the day we know that we have high expectations and high goals. We know we got a lot of work to do. It’s still early but we’ve where we need to be.”

The bolivar offense is lead by four star recruit and West Virginia commit, Woodrow (Trey) Lowe III.

“Just finishing a little bit stronger than we did last season and going a little bit further,” Bolivar Quarterback Trey Lowe said. “Just having a great season and trying to win a state championship.”

The Tigers season begins August 18th on the road at Adamsville.