Bolivar’s OL Briason Mays commits to West Virginia University

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar Central High School offensive lineman Briason Mays announced on twitter Sunday that next season he will play at West Virginia University.

The three star recruit says making the choice to join the Mountaineers was the best decision for him, and announcing his commitment is a weight lifted off his shoulders. The 6 foot 4 guard talked about his expectations for this season and teaming up with his quarterback Trey Lowe in Morgantown.

“I say we are really experienced,” Bolivar offensive lineman Briason Mays said. “A lot of us seniors played four years, played a lot of ball. So we should definitely be an experienced team. Go into the season with a lot of fight and a lot of experience. I ain’t got to worry about going up there and not knowing anybody. I already know somebody up there, so that helps a lot. So its just getting comfortable with it. It’s a long way from home for me.”

Before committing to West Virginia Mays had a number of division one offers including Illinois, Georgia Tech, and MTSU. Congrats Briason.