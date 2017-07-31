Brownsville homicide investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — A man is fatally shot in Brownsville over the weekend, and police are now actively searching for who they believe is responsible. Brownsville police say the victim is Jeffery Pickens. Although information is still being gathered police are investigating the situation as a homicide.

Early Sunday morning, Brownsville police found Pickens body on a resident’s front steps. Police received reports of the man found passed out in the 5oo block of Dove Street. Police say the home is not connected to the crime.

“Officers arrived they found out it was a black male deceased, lying on the steps,” Asst. Chief Kelvin Evans said.

Brownsville police said the victim is from out of state. “He is originally from Brownsville,” Chief Evans said. “He moved several years ago so apparently he was back visiting from Illinois.”

Police said Pickens suffered from a gunshot wound. “He’s at the medical examiner’s office and we’re not clear on the gunshots or how many times he was hit.”

Investigators say at this moment it’s unclear why Pickens was shot, but they are on the hunt to find out who they believe is responsible. “Investigators are following up on several leads we’ve been getting information of the weekend and also this morning,” Chief Evans said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News made several attempts to speak with neighbors about the incident, however we were unsuccessful.

Asst. Chief Evans said the area where the shooting happened is where a lot of crimes take place. “A couple weeks ago we did have a shooting in that same area the victim was injured and he was transported he’s out doing well now,” said Evans.

Although the shootings are not related, Brownsville police and city officials are trying to prevent incidents like it from happening.

“Now the city alderman and the mayor have gotten together to see what we can do to try to care some of this crime and violence that’s going on in this complex area,” said Evans.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1266 or call Crime Stoppers at (731) 772-CASH.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing as they work to develop suspect information.