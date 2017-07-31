Brownsville police investigate deadly weekend shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a man’s death as a homicide after he was found dead early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they found Jeffery Pickens, 45, unconscious on the steps of a residence in the 500 block of Dove Street.

Pickens suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say Pickens’ body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Memphis to determine where he was shot and how many times.

Investigators say they have several leads in the case and are working to figure out who is responsible.

If you have any information, call Brownsville police at 731-772-1266.