Our Jackson Home hosts 731 Day

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate living in the heart of West Tennessee on 731 Day!

Festivites planned for Monday, July 31 are sponsored by Our Jackson Home.

They feature a pop-up shop at the ComeUnity Cafe from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., a family water balloon fight at The Amp from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., and A Night of Storytelling from 7:31 to 9:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to everyone.