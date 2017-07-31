‘Our Jackson Home’ hosts annual ‘731 Day’

JACKSON, Tenn. — What better day to celebrate Jackson than July 31 — better known as 731 Day.

This is the second year for Our Jackson Home, a blog and journal about stories happening in Jackson, to put on the event.

There are events happening all day including a pop-up shop, a water balloon fight and a night of story telling at The Amp.

Organizers want this to be a day that brings all of Jackson together.

“I think it’s important to not only talk about how you love your community but to be able to show it and be able to meet your neighbors and show them you’re excited to live in the town,” Our Jackson Home Editor-in-Chief Katie Howerton said.

If you buy anything at the pop-up shop or online Monday from Our Jackson Home, you get a discount of $7.31.