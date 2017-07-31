“Our Jackson Home”celebrates “731 Day”

JACKSON, Tenn.-“Our Jackson Home” celebrated the second year of “731 Day” Monday.

The day was filled with a pop-up shop, a water balloon fight along with a night of storytelling at ‘The Amp’ in downtown Jackson. People from around the community were given the opportunity to share their story of what it was like opening up businesses here and also being in a movie.

“Events that kind of basically take the blogs and the magazine or the journal to life so you get to meet and hear from story tellers instead of just reading their stories,” said Lisa Garner, executive director of “The Co”.

Garner said they plan on doing this event for years to come.