Kids look forward to starting back to school this week

PARIS, Tenn. — Students are gearing up as back-to-scho

ol time approaches in West Tennessee.

With the first day of school being Aug. 4, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked some students in Paris what they’re looking forward to most this year.

Each student we interviewed was from a different grade and age group, and all shared a common theme, all of them loved math.

We want you to show off your child on the first day back. Send us photos of you sending them on their way this Friday, Aug. 4. You can email your back-to-school photos to news@wbbjtv.com.