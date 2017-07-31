Lane College to be featured on nationally syndicated radio show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College will be featured on a popular morning radio show that broadcasts across the country.

The Tom Joyner Foundation will feature Lane College as its School of the Month in August 2017.

“Tom Joyner is a nationally syndicated radio personality that has a morning show that’s been going on for over 20 something years,” Lane College Director of Annual Fund Lisa Peoples said.

The Tom Joyner Morning Show airs across the country from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Peoples said during the month of August people will be able to call in and donate to Lane College plus hear more about the campus. “It’s just going to give us more exposure to our alum, to our prospective students and to the parents thinking about sending their children to Lane College,” she said.

Peoples said they hope to raise $100,000 and all the money will go toward student scholarships. “A lot of our students have a financial need and we feel like that should not be a barrier to education,” she said.

Give more than $2,500 and Peoples said you will get a 30-second spot on the show. “This is a win-win for us in every way,” she said.

Peoples said you can give through Dec. 31.

Text LANECOLLEGE2 to 71777 to donate.

You can also donate online. Go to www.lanecollege.edu and click the SOTM Campaign link.

Mail a donation to:

Lane College School of Month Campaign

Office of Institutional Advancement

545 Lane Avenue

Jackson, TN 38301