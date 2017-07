Man charged with assaulting Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on accusations of hitting a police officer.

Destion Rogers, 26, faces counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Rogers was reportedly found hiding in a hallway closet Saturday night by SWAT officers.

When they ordered him to show his hands, police say Rogers came out and hit an officer in the face. He was then subdued and arrested.

Rogers’ bond was set at $25,000.