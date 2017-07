Milan Police to host back-to-school parties

MILAN, Tenn. –A local police department throws a back to school bash for kids.

Tuesday, August 1, Milan Police will host parties across the city at Marshall Gardens, the YMCA, The First Assembly of God, and Polk Enrichment Center.

Those will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Kids can enjoy free hot dogs, snacks, and games.