Road closures enforced for Bemis Mill cooling tower demolition
JACKSON, Tenn.–Crews begin demolition of the cooling towers at the Old Bemis Mill. Road closures due to the demolition may affect your commute to work on Monday.
Here’s a list of the closures that begin at 6:00 a.m.:
- two-lanes: A Street from North Missouri Street to Kentucky Street
- two-lanes: Tennessee Street’s south end at A Street
- two-lanes: B Street’s south end at A Street
- two-lanes: Massachusetts Street’s south end at A Street
- two-lanes: Missouri Street’s south end at A Street
- two-lanes: Kentucky street’s south end at A Street
The closures will last until 5:00 p.m. For more information, call the Engineering Department at 425-8221.