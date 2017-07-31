Road closures enforced for Bemis Mill cooling tower demolition

JACKSON, Tenn.–Crews begin demolition of the cooling towers at the Old Bemis Mill. Road closures due to the demolition may affect your commute to work on Monday.

Here’s a list of the closures that begin at 6:00 a.m.:

two-lanes: A Street from North Missouri Street to Kentucky Street

two-lanes: Tennessee Street’s south end at A Street

two-lanes: B Street’s south end at A Street

two-lanes: Massachusetts Street’s south end at A Street

two-lanes: Missouri Street’s south end at A Street

two-lanes: Kentucky street’s south end at A Street

The closures will last until 5:00 p.m. For more information, call the Engineering Department at 425-8221.