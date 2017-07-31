Sacred Heart Knights looks to contend with young roster

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a successful 2016 season, the reigning 8-man champs are back on the field in Jackson.

The Sacred Heart Knight’s roster looks a bit different than did last year, after winning the state and national championship in 8-man football. Half of last years team graduated, so the Knights have a number of sophomores and freshman players stepping up. Even though the Knights are a young team Coach Michael Ashlock says their goal to keep improving with every practice.

“Different coaching, little different year but we’re excited,” Sacred Heart Head Coach Michael Ashlock said. “So that’s why they call us coaches. The goal is to go back down to Panama City and try to win it again.”

A sophomore will lead the knights this season as quarterback. They hit the road to Nashville for their first contest in two weeks.