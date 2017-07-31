Scattered Showers Over the Next Few Days

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Monday

After a clear and cooler weekend we’re in the midst of a slow return to the heat and humidity. Thankfully, we won’t have heat indices as high as they were last week but it will feel like Summer again. Plus the next few days will feature a return to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Mainly clear skies will become partly to mostly cloudy overnight. This should keep temperatures to cooling to only the middle 60s after we started out in the upper 50s this morning! Winds will remain calm tonight.

Cloudy skies will be accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow between the morning and early evening, though the chance for rain is only 20% in West Tennessee. More rain is expected toward the end of the workweek with the arrival of another cold front! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com