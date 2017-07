How to support Lane College scholarship fundraiser

Lane College has been selected as the Tom Joyner Foundation School of the Month for August 2017.

The college hopes to raise $100,000 for scholarships by the end of the year.

Here’s how you can help:

Text LANECOLLEGE2 to 71777 to donate

Donate online:

Go to www.lanecollege.edu and click the SOTM campaign link

Mail a Donation to:

Lane College School of Month Campaign

Office of Institutional Advancement

545 Lane Avenue

Jackson, TN 38301