Union University to celebrate opening of new school

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local university opens a new facility, and you’re invited to the celebration.

Union University will host a ceremony for its new school for non-traditional students Tuesday, August 1 at 9:30 a.m. on Emporium Drive in Jackson.

The ceremony will include a scripture reading, a student testimonial, ribbon cutting, and reception.

It’s open to the public.