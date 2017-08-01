Andrew Jackson Elementary host ‘tailgate’ style open house

JACKSON, Tenn — Students in Jackson-Madison county have a few more days before classes begin, but many have already stepped back inside their schools.

Many schools across Jackson-Madison County kicked off the 2017-18 school year a couple of days early with an open house. It is a chance for students and parents to know what’s going on before the first day of classes begin.

It was a warm welcome back from teachers and staff of Andrew Jackson Elementary.

“Our teachers have been working tirelessly in their classrooms preparing making sure that their ready and we’re just so excited to have them come on Friday,” Principal Ramonica Dorsey said.

School officials said they wanted to think outside the box and host a ‘tailgate’ style open house for students and their families. Each teacher decorated their vehicles featuring a specific college or university.

“We’re part of the ‘No Excuses University’, that’s after high school comes college. We promote college readiness at an elementary age,” Principal Dorsey said.

Some parents said you can get a lot accomplished at an open house. “I bring the granddaughter out to the open house to meet teachers, do the bus ride as well as car ride,” Carol Norman said.

One JMCSS parent, Hanna Mahmoud said, “It’s great to know about the first day of school what are you going to have make sure everything is fine and meet the teacher talk with the teacher.”

Andrew Jackson is teaching students to aim for higher education. Some parents said it is never too soon to get kids thinking about their future.

“I believe this is a wonderful school they seem to be very geared towards making sure that the kids go to college or have that in mind for further education,” Norman said.

Kennedy Pearson, a 3rd grader at Andrew Jackson, explained what she’s most excited about learning in the classroom. “Multiplication and a lot of other things,” Pearson said.

Principal Dorsey said Andrew Jackson has a lot of new staff in the mix this year so their school theme will be “Welcome to the new Andrew Jackson”.

Students will attend a half day of school this Friday, August 4.