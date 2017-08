Car crashes into bypass support beam on Hollywood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police and first responders were on scene Tuesday afternoon in west Jackson after a car slammed into a support beam.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Hollywood Drive under the Highway 45 Bypass.

A witness at nearby Empire Salon said the driver had around four children in the car and that all left in ambulances.

The vehicle was eventually towed.

