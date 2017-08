Church to host fellowship event to benefit area teachers

MARTIN, Tenn. –Help local teachers at a church fellowship event.

Tuesday, August 1, First Baptist Church in Martin will host its Summer Salad Fellowship.

That’ll run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

All you have to do is bring any kind of salad to share and bring school supplies to help teachers.

Recommended items include index cards, expo markers, tape, and post-it notes.

The meal is open to everyone.