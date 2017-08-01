Delta Faucet awards $78,000 in college scholarships to children of employees

JACKSON, Tenn.-Some area college students will be able to continue their goal of achieving a higher education, thanks to a special monetary award.

Wednesday afternoon, Delta Faucet awarded $78,000 in college scholarships, which are for children of Delta Faucet employees.

Recipients must have a parent or guardian that is a full time employee to be eligible.

All students that received the scholarship have to be enrolled at an accredited university or trade school and maintain a 2.5 GPA.

The students said it is a major contribution towards their education.

“I know it’s a big impact on my family and me as a whole to help pay for my books. It’s just an extra little nudge and help when I transition in and out of school,” said student Hunter Faulkner, a student at Austin Peay State University.

“I have been receiving this scholarship for 4 years now I’m very appreciative of Delta Faucet acknowledging our academic achievements at school working hard knowing that it’s not going unnoticed,” said student Chandler Wilson, who attends Tennessee State University.

Delta Faucet representatives said many scholarship recipients have summer internships with the company.