Gibson Co. Pioneers strive for a winning record in 2017

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another day another practice, our cameras stopped by Gibson County High School football practice.

The pioneers are back on the football field in hopes of surpassing their 2016 record of 4-6.

Second year Head Coach Cody Finley says last years roster was filled with a lot of underclassmen, so many of the young guys got playing time. Those guys are back another year older and hungry for more wins in 2017.

“That’s a goal of ours, to try to do things the right way because I’ve always thought winning is a by product of that,” Gibson County Head Football Coach Cody Finley said. “To be good young men and hopefully everything work out this year. Always like to make the playoffs. That is ultimately one of our biggest goals is to make the playoffs. I think most teams throughout the state, probably tell you the same thing.”

The pioneers have a scrimmage set before the start of the season. They will be on the road for their first game against Tipton-Rosemark Academy on August 18th.