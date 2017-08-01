Jackson City Council approves new animal care, adoption center in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.-Good news for animal lovers as Jackson city leaders say a new animal adoption center is on the way.

The Jackson City Council met early Tuesday and discussed the new facility.

Organizers said the new facility will be more than 5,200 square feet, located by the public works building in east Jackson, equipped with more than 40 kennels for dogs and nearly a dozen for cats.

“Finally, finally landed the animal care center for the city. We have been working on it for about two years. We will be in the mode of constructing a quarantine center on Conalco Drive and it will be our Jackson Animal Care Center,” said Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

Officials also said it will be equipped with an animal surgery unit and space to wash and groom the animals.

As of now, there is no definite timeline on when the facility will be built.