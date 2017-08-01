Jackson City Council meets; delays final vote for Dream Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — What happens to a dream deferred?

“It’s sort of heartbreaking because we are ready to move forward,” Gail Gustafson, executive director of the Dream Center, said.

The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to wait on making the final decision on whether they will allow the Dream Center to move locations off of Oil Well Road in north Jackson.

“It was a high day when we got the 3-5 vote, and today was kind of a low day,” Gustafson said.

“I think the residents deserve more time to get their studies together,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said.

A second vote was halted after Councilman David Cisco presented a motion to delay the final vote saying the residents he serves need more time.

“The council granted a two-month delay on final action on the Dream Center until the residents employed an engineer to study hydraulics and to study the possibility of flooding,” Mayor Gist said.

Two surveys have already been completed on the property.

“We have already had the FEMA report and the city reports that show we would not be a problem,” Gustafson said.

“Every good thing takes time,” Mayor Gist said. “Everything takes time, and in this case it is going to take 60 days longer.”

The Jackson City Council also voted to increase free parking from one hour to two. They also increased fines from $5 to $10.

“As people are visiting downtown, one hour is not sufficient for them to complete their business, thus they will end up with a traffic citation on their cars,” Mayor Gist said.

The time allowed around the courthouse will not change.

As for the Dream Center, Gustafson says they will keep going.

“We are going to continue to raise funds, and we are going to continue to move forward,” she said.

The council is expected to vote during the October meeting.