Jackson native hired as Union Volleyball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — There will be a new coach on the sidelines for the Union University volleyball program.

Union announced this afternoon, Christa Hutchinson will join the team as their new assistant coach. The Jackson native, graduated from Trinity Christian before playing volleyball at Lee University.

Last season she served as the head coach for University School of Jackson’s high school and middle school programs. In a press release, Hutchinson says she is beyond grateful to have the opportunity to coach at the collegiate level.