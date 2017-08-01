JMCSS teachers, staff return for new school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Teachers and support staff in the Jackson-Madison County School System returned to work Tuesday. Kids come back later this week.

Adam Simpson, a history teacher, rearranged desks in his classroom Tuesday at Jackson-Central Merry Early College High School. “Everything’s a little chaotic as far as getting things where you want it,” he said.

Simpson is one of about 2,000 Jackson-Madison County School System employees the district said returned to work Tuesday. “Summers are great, but I love teaching,” he said. “That’s why I do this job. I love being with the students.”

New Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones shook hands with staff as they filed into Oman Arena for a district-wide in-service. “Want to build on the excitement that’s kind of building and really build on that momentum to make sure that we have a great school year for everyone,” he said.

Jones said over the next few days teachers will talk about policies and procedures for the upcoming school year.

Jones said his goal is to “create a positive school climate and culture to where everyone feels good about coming to work and coming to school each and every day.”

Simpson said he is excited to be back in the classroom. “Teachers are ready and excited, and we hope the students are also ready and excited,” he said.

Jackson-Madison County students return for a half day on Friday, Aug. 4. The first full day of classes for students is Monday, Aug. 7.