Milan Police Dept. sponsors “Back to School Blast” for area students

MILAN, Tenn.-The Milan Police Department held their first ever “Back to School Blast”, Tuesday for students in the community.

Along with great food, student were able to play games and get to know the officers who patrol the city.

Officers also talked to the children about the importance of being a good student and being a good person in their community.

Milan’s police chief said events like this one are important to reaching out to youth in the community.

“Well one thing, it’s kind of our way of giving back to the community that supports Milan PD tremendously and our children, our future and we want to be positive role model for them,” said Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers.

Chief Sellers said they hope to have this event every year for the students.