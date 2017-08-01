Mild But Cloudy Day; Light Showers/Sprinkles Possible

Weather Update 8:06 AM CDT:

It’ll be a gray day across West Tennessee There could be a few showers here and there. I bumped the rain chance to 30%. I don’t think everyone will see rain, it will be hit or miss. In addition it will be on the light side if you manage to be under one of the showers today. The better chance of rain will be tomorrow and Thursday when we actually see more sunshine and there is more instability to work with. Ill have another look at the forecast coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM.

