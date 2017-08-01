Mugshots : Madison County : 7/31/17 – 8/01/17

1/10 Todd Hineline Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident

2/10 Ahyan Smith Failure to appear

3/10 Arthur Skinner Failure to comply

4/10 Christopher Watson Driving while unlicensed



5/10 Javonya Long

6/10 Linda Patterson Failure to appear

7/10 Makala Pettigrew Assault

8/10 Michael Delaney DUI, violation of implied consent law



9/10 Shawn Riley Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

10/10 Travis Harris Failure to appear





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/31/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/01/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.