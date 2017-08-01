Mugshots : Madison County : 7/31/17 – 8/01/17 August 1, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Todd Hineline Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Ahyan Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Arthur Skinner Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Christopher Watson Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Javonya Long Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Linda Patterson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Makala Pettigrew Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Michael Delaney DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Shawn Riley Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Travis Harris Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/31/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/01/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore