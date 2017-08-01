Music City Drum and Bugle Corps pays visit to West Tennessee

MEDINA, Tenn.-The Music City Drum and Bugle Corps made a stop in West Tennessee to practice at the South Gibson County High School in Medina, Tuesday.

The group, based in Nashville, competes all over the United States. The group is considered the professional level of marching bands and it consists of people from the age of 15 to college students.

After practicing here, the Music City Drum and Bugle Corps is heading to Dixon, Illinois for their next competition.

One member spoke about what it was like competing and training all over the U.S.

“We spend the summer touring around and competing with other drum corps in our class and then we will be competing in the World Open class finals next Monday and then the world finals in Indy next Thursday,” said Tracey Carter, head of the color guard.

Logan Laster a student from Medina, is also a part of the group.