Nerdvana in Jackson to give away 500 pairs of eclipse glasses

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business offers a free gift for those hoping to catch this month’s solar eclipse.

Nerdvana, located at 1923 Emporium Drive, will give away 500 pairs of eclipse glasses leading up to the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.

No purchase is necessary. There is a limit of one pair per customer.