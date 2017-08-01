Rain Chances Through Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

A few sections of West Tennessee may have seen rain today but most areas are dry keeping with the 20% chance for rain that was forecast for today. We are, however, expecting the chance for rain to return each day through the rest of the workweek with a cold front coming through West Tennessee early Friday. Keep the umbrella handy just in case!

TONIGHT

The slight chance for rain we had today continues tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures will once again drop to just the middle 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms a little more likely in West Tennessee tomorrow, but not everyone will see rain yet. Some thunderstorms could produce briefly heavy rain and frequent lightning so stay weather aware!

