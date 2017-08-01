Union University opens new school for nontraditional, working students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university has officially opened a new school for nontraditional students.

Union University hosted a celebration Tuesday at its newly created School of Adult and Professional Studies. The school is designed for working adults who want to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Union University School of Adult and Professional Students Founding Dean Dr. Beverly Absher said they offer accelerated courses, evening courses and online courses, and students may choose a combination of all three.

“We have a quality program, one that has academic rigor, one that has integrity, so that when they do get their degree from Union University it’s a degree they’re proud to hang on their wall,” Absher said.

The School of Adult and Professional Studies is located on Emporium Drive in north Jackson.

Union University says students can earn college credit for prior experience.