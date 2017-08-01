Unknown player wins $765K ‘Tennessee Cash’ lotto jackpot in Lexington

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A lucky lottery player has won a $765,000 jackpot in Lexington, according to state lottery officials.

The as-yet-unknown player won a $765,408 “Tennessee Cash” jackpot Monday night in Lexington, according to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery.

No information is available about the winner until the prize is claimed, according to the release.

Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

For more information about the Tennessee Education Lottery, visit tnlottery.com.