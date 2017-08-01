Weekend Meteorologist/Weekday Multimedia Journalist — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ ABC and CBS 7 Eyewitness News, West Tennessee’s News Channel, has an immediate opening for a weekend meteorologist/weekday multimedia journalist. WBBJ, located between Nashville and Memphis, is the dominant regional news operation in the West Tennessee market.

Duties include but are not limited to producing and delivering weathercasts on weekend evenings along with shooting, writing and editing stories three days a week. This employee also must participate in editorial meetings, interact with weather department members, news producers and managers, and conduct severe weather coverage with the weather department when necessary.

A social media presence is a must, as candidates must be able to maintain a Facebook and Twitter presence and update with posts as needed, especially during extreme weather events.

Must be able to work holidays and be able to perform duties listed within hours given. Applicants should have a B.S. in meteorology and either have NWA/AMS Seal of Approval or be eligible and ready to attain seals. WBBJ is an “all-Baron” shop, so experience with Baron software products that include OMNI, VIPIR, and StormWarn programs is a plus.

Strong ad-lib and live-shot skills are a must, along with developing and maintaining meaningful contacts. We’re looking for candidates who have a passion for telling a story related to weather and agriculture that impacts our viewers. Position requires candidate to carry camera equipment up to 40 pounds. Must possess a current, valid driver’s license and have physical ability to drive a vehicle.

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. No phone calls, please.